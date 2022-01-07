Chatham Reissues Mask Mandate Amid COVID Increases

CHATHAM – Chatham’s Board of Health has issued a mask order for the community as COVID case numbers continue to rise.

Masks are required whenever indoors in public spaces, including when in common areas of multi-family housing.

The emergency order takes effect Friday and will remain in effect until the order is no longer necessary, said Natural Resources Director Dr. Robert Duncanson during the meeting with the Health Board.

“The board will revisit this order at their meeting on February 7, 2022.”

As the surge of cases continues, Duncanson highlighted the importance of booster shots.

“Full vaccination against COVID-19 remains vitally important to reduce hospitalizations and morbidity from the virus. We encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated and boosted.”

The board also recommended that the town’s boards and committees move back to all virtual meetings, as well.