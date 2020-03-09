Chatham Town Meeting Voters Support Alternative Senior Center Site

CHATHAM – Chatham Special Town Meeting voters supported a residents’ petition that land off of Stepping Stones Road be considered for the site of the town’s new senior center.

The meeting was held on Saturday at Monomoy Regional Middle School.

The article, which called for $75,000 to be used to conduct a feasibility study on the new site, was approved by voters by a 297-143 margin.

Petitioners proposed the middle school site off of Stepping Stones Road as an alternative to land at 1610 Main Street that was donated by a local developer.

They say that the more one-and-a-half acre site is easily accessible, allows for ample parking and is safe.

The 1610 Main Street site donation was approved by Town Meeting voters in January, as well as $130,000 for a feasibility and cost study.

That site is also on the May 11 town meeting warrant, where voters will be asked to fund the construction and design of the location.

The feasibility study for the land off of Stepping Stones Road now goes to selectmen, who will then determine the next steps.