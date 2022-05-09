Chatham Town Offices Closed Due to Power Surge

CHATHAM – After a recent power surge, Chatham’s Town Offices will remain closed through Friday, May 13.

“During an outage restoration last week in Chatham, a piece of equipment meant to protect a transformer failed, resulting in a voltage increase at Town Hall that caused some damage to the building,” Ronit Goldstein, an Eversource representative said of the surge that occurred on April 27.

Repairs are underway this week, which will include electricians doing rewiring work throughout the facility.

Staff are currently working from other town-owned buildings and are still available to serve the public by phone or email.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter