CHATHAM – Voters at the special town meeting in Chatham on Saturday rejected a change to zoning bylaws regarding a proposed plan to redevelop the property of the Monomoy Theatre.

The rejection came following opposition expressed by many town officials leading up to the meeting.

The proposed project would have led to the creation of housing units along with a planned renovation of the Monomoy Theatre and Washington Taylor House.

Rezoning was required to provide the housing units.