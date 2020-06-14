Chatham Considering Virtual Independence Day Parade

CHATHAM – After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Chatham’s Independence Day parade, the parade committee has announced their hope to move the event to a virtual format.

The committee is asking individuals, local businesses, families, previous float registrants, and others to submit fun pictures or videos of up to 30 seconds incorporating one of the following.

-This year’s selected parade theme: “Chatham Celebrates Women- in Honor of the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote”.

-Honoring First Responders and Health Care Workers who have been putting their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-Honoring teachers who have been working harder than ever to keep students learning and engaged.

-Overall Patriotism.

People wishing to participate can make submissions can be sent to Chathamparade@gmail.com by June 25th