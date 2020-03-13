CHC of Cape Cod Creates Video on Coronavirus Symptoms to Look For

HYANNIS – The Community Health Center of Cape Cod has created a video for their patients to educate themselves on the symptoms of the coronavirus that they need to look out for.

The more than four minute video includes CHC of Cape Cod Chief Medical Officer David S. Tager.

The three primary symptoms of the virus according to Dr. Tager include a significant fever of over 100.4, a deep cough and shortness of breath.

If patients have these symptoms or feel that they’ve been exposed, CHC of Cape Cod is asking them to call ahead of time at 508-477-7090.

To watch the video, click here.