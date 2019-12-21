Children’s Cove Earns Accreditation from National Children’s Alliance

BARNSTABLE – Children’s Cove, the Child Advocacy Center for the Cape & Islands, has been awarded accreditation by the National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process.

As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers [CAC] across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient, and put the needs of child victims of abuse first.

Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.

This is the third consecutive period of national accreditation for Children’s Cove.

A department of Barnstable County, Children’s Cove has been the Cape and Island’s Child Advocacy Centers since 1997, providing coordinated and comprehensive multidisciplinary services to child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, witness to domestic violence and child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

In addition to direct services to child victims of crimes and their non-offending families, Children’s Cove provides education and training to the community on how to prevent abuse as well as more easily identify abuse against children.

“As an organization and team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of accreditation from National Children’s Alliance and supporting the Multidisciplinary Team approach,” said Stacy Gallagher, Director of Children’s Cove.

“Accreditation not only validates our proven effective approach to responding to allegations of child abuse, but also provides consistency across the child advocacy center movement as a whole.”

“Children’s cove is to be commended for its excellent work serving victims of child abuse,” said Teresa Huizar, Executive Director of National Children’s Alliance.

“As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration.”

National Children’s Alliance awards Accredited Membership based on a CAC’s compliance with 10 national standards of accreditation.

For more information about Children’s Cove, visit www.ChildrensCove.org.