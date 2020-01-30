You are here: Home / NewsCenter / China Counts 170 Virus Deaths, New Countries Find Infections

China Counts 170 Virus Deaths, New Countries Find Infections

January 30, 2020

WUHAN, China (AP) – China has counted 170 deaths from a new virus and more countries have reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned home.

India and the Philippines reported their first cases, in a traveler and a student who had both been the Chinese city where the new coronavirus first surfaced.

South Korea confirmed a case that was locally spread, in a man who had contact with a patient diagnosed earlier.

Locally spread cases outside China have been a worrying concern among global health officials.

The World Health Organization is reconvening experts on Thursday to assess whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.  

