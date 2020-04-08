You are here: Home / NewsCenter / China’s Virus Pandemic Epicenter Wuhan Ends 76-Day Lockdown

China’s Virus Pandemic Epicenter Wuhan Ends 76-Day Lockdown

April 8, 2020

WUHAN, China (AP) — The last restrictions on movement have been lifted in the central Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

People are going outdoors and by the thousands boarded the first trains and planes leaving Wuhan.

Its unprecedented, 11-week lock down has been a model for countries trying to stop the coronavirus.

Wuhan now begins another experiment: resuming business and ordinary life while preventing more illnesses.

The city that had most of China’s 82,000 cases still has measures in place like social distancing and temperature checks.

And people leaving the city will face hurdles elsewhere, like 14-day quarantines at their destinations.

