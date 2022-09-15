Chip Sealing Work Planned on Several Sandwich Roads

SANDWICH – Sandwich town officials are advising drivers of chip sealing work to be conducted on twelve roads beginning on Tuesday, September 20.

Residents on the roads are required to turn off their irrigation systems starting on Monday, September 19 during the hours of 4 am to 6 pm to avoid work delays due to wet pavement.

The roads will remain open to traffic, but officials advise that delays are possible and drivers should use alternative routes when possible.

All States Material Group of Sunderland will be conducting the work.

The full list of roads to be impacted by the asphalt-rubber surface treatment work can be found below as well as on the Sandwich Department of Public Works website: