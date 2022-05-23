Chip Sealing Work Starts on Yarmouth Roads

YARMOUTH – Road work is scheduled to start Monday in Yarmouth with crews doing preventative roadway maintenance on several roads throughout the town.

The chip sealing work may cause some delays and detours in the coming weeks. The anticipated finish date for the work is June 30, 2022.

For a complete list of the roads where chip sealing will be performed, click on this post from Yarmouth’s Facebook page.

Town officials say the gravel will have loose stones for the first week as it takes some time to set. Roads will be swept about a week after the chip sealing is done.

Police will be on site to help with traffic control.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter