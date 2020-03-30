You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Citing Virus, EPA Has Stopped Enforcing Environmental Laws

March 30, 2020

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, listens to a reporter’s question during a coronavirus update briefing Monday, March 23, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will forgo a sweeping range of public health and environmental enforcement during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the move Thursday, saying the pandemic could make it difficult for companies to comply with public health and environment laws.

The EPA says it won’t fine businesses for failing to monitor or report hazardous pollutants if they can show the coronavirus played a role.

EPA chief Andrew Wheeler calls it a temporary measure for “extraordinary conditions.”

Environmental groups and former EPA officials call it unprecedented and a license to pollute.

