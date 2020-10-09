Clark Supporters Push For Return to Barnstable High School

HYANNIS – Supporters for Barnstable High School Principal Patrick Clark made their voices heard during the public comment period in Wednesday’s virtual Barnstable School Committee meeting.

Some submitted emails that were read aloud but most participated in the zoom event, stretching the meeting that started at 7pm until 11:45pm.

Clark was placed on paid administrative leave on September 25 by Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown, who also announced that Assistant Superintendent Kristen Harmon was taking over the duties temporarily.

Mayo-Brown, who had her attorney present at the meeting, said that she could only explain the details for Clark’s leave if he were to provide a written release.

“I understand and respect the strong sense of loyalty the community feels for Principal Clark,” said Mayo-Brown.

“In his case, there are rules that govern personnel action. These rules prevent my public discussion of the reasons he was placed on leave.”

Supporters stated that they were upset with the move taking place just days before the school was welcoming students back to in-person hybrid learning and that that there was no reason given for the decision.

They also argued that any mishandling of the reopening of the school shouldn’t be Clark’s fault.

“I think the community in general is owed a lot of explanation and more importantly than that, I think the students are owed some leadership,” said parent Todd Walantis.

The school committee didn’t make any decisions or take action but instead listened during the comment period.

Clark’s family issued a public statement earlier this week which stated that they were thankful for the support from the community and are confident that the school committee will soon begin taking corrective action.

Clark suffered a cardiac event while biking at Dowses Beach two days after being placed on leave.

He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he was under care for three days.

His family said that Clark continues to recover and build strength at home.