Climate Activists Chain Themselves to Boat at Baker’s House

September 29, 2021

SWAMPSCOTT (AP) – Several environmental activists who chained themselves to a pink sailboat with the words “climate emergency” on the side at Governor Charlie Baker’s home have been arrested.

State police say in addition to six people who chained themselves to the boat Tuesday morning, a seventh who was on top of the boat was arrested. The protesters used the sailboat on a trailer to block the road outside the governor’s Swampscott home at about 7 a.m.

The protesters from a group called Extinction Rebellion Boston posted on social media that they put Baker under a “citizen’s arrest” for his repeated crimes against environmental justice communities.

From The Associated Press

