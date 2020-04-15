Barnstable Alters Hours at Transfer Station

MARSTONS MILLS – The Town of Barnstable is modifying the operating hours at the solid waste transfer station in Marstons Mills.

The facility will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until May 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The recycling area will also be closed entirely until the same date.

The town made the decision to enact the closures since proper social distancing and safety guidelines could not be properly maintained.

For more information, visit the Town of Barnstable’s website by clicking here.