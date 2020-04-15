You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Alters Hours at Transfer Station

Barnstable Alters Hours at Transfer Station

April 15, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – The Town of Barnstable is modifying the operating hours at the solid waste transfer station in Marstons Mills.

The facility will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until May 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The recycling area will also be closed entirely until the same date.

The town made the decision to enact the closures since proper social distancing and safety guidelines could not be properly maintained.

For more information, visit the Town of Barnstable’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 