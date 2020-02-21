Coast Guard Auxiliary to Host Boating Safety Course Saturday

ORLEANS – Sailors, power-boaters or paddlers interested in learning more about boating safety can attend a course Saturday, February 22 in Orleans.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the “About Boating Safely” course from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orleans Yacht Club on Cove Road.

Instructors will teach the essentials of boating and paddlecraft safety, boat selection, boating equipment, trailering, boat handling, basic navigation, the rules of the nautical road and legal requirements.

The course is for ages 12 and up and is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Most insurance companies provide discounts to boat owners who successfully complete this course.

Students 12 to 16 years of age who successfully complete the course can then become certified by the Massachusetts Environmental Police to operate a power boat without supervision.

Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. The cost is $40 and covers text and materials.

To register or to get more information, contact Ray Hogan at 508-560-0030 and rhogan389866@yahoo.com, or Peter Lucchesi at 978-621-0310 and lucchesi@earthlink.net.