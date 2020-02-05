You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Coast Guard Recruiting Auxiliary Members in Chatham

February 5, 2020

COURTESY OF THE COAST GUARD

CHATHAM – Those with a love of the water and boating and who want to learn more about boating or even serve alongside active duty Coast Guard units, are invited to join Flotilla 11-1 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Chatham.

Any U.S. citizen over the age of 17 can join the auxiliary, where members teach boating safety, conduct vessel safety examinations, learn advanced seamanship and navigation techniques and more.

The Flotilla’s next meeting is being held on February 20 at 6:30pm at the Chatham Community Center.

Those wishing to attend are asked to contact Flotilla Commander John Geurtsen at (508) 922-7802 for more information.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and support the Coast Guard in nearly all of its service missions.

