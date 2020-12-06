You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Coast Guard Responds To Fake Distress Call

December 6, 2020

BOSTON – The Coast Guard is warning against false distress calls after a suspected hoax last week.

At 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England watch standers received a mayday transmission through VCF radio channel 16 the international recognized hailing and distress frequency.

The distress call was from a 42 foot fishing vessel stating the boat was taking on water, over several minutes the caller described the situation in detail stating that the rudder was broken and the vessels de-watering pumps could not keep up with flooding.

“Hoax distress calls, like the one we received this morning, unnecessarily put our rescue crews at risk,” said Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Sector New England

Communicating a false distress message to the coast guard is punishable by up to six years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a $10,000 civil penalty and reimbursement for all agency costs.     

The hoax comes after four fisherman died last month aboard the Emmy Rose.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

