Coast Guard Suspends Search for Man Who Fell Overboard

August 17, 2021

U.S. Coast Guard/CWN

BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who fell off a fishing vessel southeast of Nantucket late Sunday night.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet that it suspended the search Tuesday after combing 1,444 square nautical miles.

The vessel Blue Wave out of New Bedford contacted the Coast Guard late Sunday night when the 36-year-old man failed to report for his night watch and could not be found on board.

The man was not believed to be wearing a life jacket.

The CEO of the vessel’s owner tells The Standard-Times that the company is devastated by the loss.

The Associated Press

