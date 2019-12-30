Coast Guard to Remove Chatham Navigation Buoy

CHATHAM – The “C” buoy, the main navigational aid that points out Chatham Harbor, will soon be removed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The decision was published in the local notice to mariners, though went unnoticed until Harbormaster Stuart Smith received a call from the chief of the cutter responsible for removing the buoy.

Buoy “C” is in an exposed location, and is constantly being moved by winds and storms, requiring staff to keep moving it back into place.

Smith told the waterways advisory committee that the chief of the cutter said the buoy’s removal may be related to how the Coast Guard Station Chatham has been re-designated from surf station to a heavy weather station.

“Just the mere comment bothered me. What else is the Coast Guard planning to do that we’re not aware of, as a result of that re-designation last spring?” said Smith.

Smith said that the board of selectmen has been sending letters to the First District commander in Boston to discuss the matter further.

Smith also said that the Coast Guard has also removed other buoys in the area partly in an effort to reduce costs.

Though the town itself does maintain its own navigational aids for mariners, they are smaller and much closer to shore than the “C” buoy, which requires more extensive equipment to maintain than the town can muster.

“The town is not equipped to maintain buoys in that condition at all,” said Waterways Committee Chairman Dick Hosmer.

The “C” buoy’s removal is currently planned for late January, though town officials have said they have plans to oppose the decision.