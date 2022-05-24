Commendation Ceremony Honors Cotuit EMS for April Rescue

BARNSTABLE – A commendation ceremony will be held at noon Tuesday, May 24 at the Cotuit Fire Station honoring emergency response personnel after the rescue of a woman suffering from a heart attack last month.

Firefighter Paramedic Chris Gardner and Lieutenant Shane Clark said that they were proud to have been part of the team on April 14 that was able to make a difference for a member of his community.

“It’s great for us to be recognized, but we’re a little humble and we’re just kind of doing our job normally. I think the bigger celebration is that this woman is going to be with us tomorrow. The fact that everything lined up that night, she can come in here, talk to us and shake our hands. I think that’s the bigger story,” said Clark.

Fire Chief Sean Brown added that the incident was an example of how a response should be carried out and highlights the expertise of the Cape’s EMS system.

“This really is a textbook success story on how things should go and they truly are a credit to the Cape and the EMS system down here.”

The event is open for the public to attend.