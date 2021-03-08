State Introduces Security Measures to Stem Unemployment Fraud

HYANNIS – In order to speed up unemployment registration and offer greater protection of personal information, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance has introduced new anti-fraud measures.

As more individuals apply for legitimate unemployment, an increasing amount of fraudulent claims are also made.

In partnering with security vendor ID.me, the commonwealth hopes to cut back on processing time for unemployment claims and accelerate the verification process.

Those who are now waiting for their claims to be verified will be the first to experience the process with the addition of ID.me.

Multi-factor authentication will also be used by the Department to cut back on risk of cybersecurity attacks and fraud.

The multi-factor authentication will require additional identification on the part of the user such as a cellphone number or email address to confirm their identity.

These new changes come with the goal of making registry for unemployment a more secure and efficient process.

At a time when many are struggling financially and losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these measures are hoped to bring some peace of mind to applicants.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter