COMM’s Senior Home Safety Program Aids Residents

CENTERVILLE – As the holidays continue and the winter gets colder, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department is helping residents through its Senior Home Safety Program.

Inspector Martin MacNeely, a fire prevention officer for the department, manages the program.

“What it consists of is going out to residents that are 65 or older and doing a safety inspection for their house. It’s been very beneficial and a big help for our residents of our community,” MacNeely said.

COMM representatives visit homes free of charge and ensure safeguards, such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, are functioning properly.

“They are brought up on issues that they never really thought of, or had time to think about,” the inspector said, “or something that’s been neglected in their house for a long time.”

Many other towns across Cape Cod have taken after COMM’s initiative, which began in 2014. Department members make over 200 house visits annually through the program.