You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community College Virus Testing Center to Close Friday Due to Weather, Reopening Saturday

Community College Virus Testing Center to Close Friday Due to Weather, Reopening Saturday

April 2, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE-Cape Cod Healthcare has announced that the COVID-19 testing site at Cape Cod Community College will be closed tomorrow, April 3, due to the severe weather in the forecast. The site will reopen on Saturday, April 4.

The closure is intended to protect Cape Cod Healthcare team members and those who need to be tested from the weather. Those with appointments scheduled for tomorrow will be contacted directly and given a new appointment.

Expanded hours will be offered on Saturday, if need be.

Any additional help can be accessed through primary care providers or by calling Cape Cod Healthcare’s testing call center at 508-862-5595.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 