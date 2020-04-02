Community College Virus Testing Center to Close Friday Due to Weather, Reopening Saturday

WEST BARNSTABLE-Cape Cod Healthcare has announced that the COVID-19 testing site at Cape Cod Community College will be closed tomorrow, April 3, due to the severe weather in the forecast. The site will reopen on Saturday, April 4.

The closure is intended to protect Cape Cod Healthcare team members and those who need to be tested from the weather. Those with appointments scheduled for tomorrow will be contacted directly and given a new appointment.

Expanded hours will be offered on Saturday, if need be.

Any additional help can be accessed through primary care providers or by calling Cape Cod Healthcare’s testing call center at 508-862-5595.