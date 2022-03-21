Community Development Partnership Announces New Staff Additions

HYANNIS – The Community Development Partnership recently announced that it is adding four new members to its staff, with several Cape Cod residents nominated to key positions.

Joining as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer is Kathleen Boyce, who has previously served as CFO/COO of the Massachusetts Dental Society.

“I am thrilled to be joining the CDP as the new Chief Financial and Administrative Officer during this period of growth of both staff and programs,” said Boyce, a recent transplant from Wellesley who received a BS in Business Administration at Boston College and is a certified Public Accountant for the state.

Provincetown resident Brad Badgley joins as Director of Housing Advocacy to manage the Lower Cape Community Housing Partnership and the CDP’s Homeownership education program.

A former veteran, Badgley has also served as an Associate Dean in Residential Education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has a M.Ed. in Student Affairs and Higher Education Administration and a B.A. in Communications from Wright State University.

Eastham resident Mallorey Yannone will join to fill the CDP’s newly created position of Community Organizer to support their Community Housing Programs through outreach, base building, training, and education.

Yannone has previously advocated for social justice issues such as voting rights and housing justice while working for Citizen Action of New York.

She has a B.S. in History and German from SUNY New Paltz and a M.A. in Modern and Contemporary German Studies at the University of Nottingham in the UK.

Filling the role of Housing Rehabilitation Program Manager is Yarmouth resident Vittoria Crea, who will be tasked with administrative duties for programs such as the Community Development Block Grant loan program and the Accessory Dwelling Unit Resource Center.

Crea has a law degree from Pace University School of Law and previously worked at agricultural giant Cargill, Inc. She also brings extensive experience in the corporate tax field.

The Community Development Partnership works to support affordable housing and small business development throughout the Lower Cape.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com Newscenter