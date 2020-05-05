Community Development Partnership Seeking COVID-19 Relief

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership recently joined a statewide coalition of 74 community-based organizations to call on state leaders to adopt a Small Business Relief and Recovery Program.

A letter to Governor Charlie Baker, Senate President Karen Spilka, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo was sent that outlines the request.

“In a matter of weeks the business environment on the Lower Cape has gone from one of opportunity and anticipation of a successful summer season to businesses concerned about their very survival,” said Jay Coburn, CEO of the Community Development Partnership in a statement.

“We can’t meet the needs of our region’s small businesses alone and call on the state in partnership with the federal government to adopt our recommendations for a Small Business Relief and Recovery Program.”

According to the CDP, the proposed program would focus on the small and seasonal businesses that are most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those from historically underserved communities, such as women and immigrants.

The Community Development Partnership said that the Payroll Protection Program is not benefiting all small businesses equitably, especially those that are seasonal in nature.

Their letter to state officials asks for a state-level strategy that will focus on assisting businesses in accessing federal dollars as well as using state resources to fill in gaps left by federal responses.