Brewster Meeting to Focus on Millstone Road Project

BREWSTER – The Brewster Affordable Housing Trust will host a community engagement session next week to discuss potential community housing opportunities for the town-owned Millstone property.

The 16-acre parcel, located on the west side of Millstone Road near Agassiz Street, was designated for community housing purposes at town meeting in May 2018.

The session Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Brewster Ladies’ Library will discuss the pre-development process, results of a visual preference survey and the presentation of three conceptual designs.

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on the sketches.

The trust and consultants from Barrett Planning Group and Mass Housing Partnership will participate.

For more information, contact Jill Scalise, the Brewster Housing Coordinator, at jscalise@brewster-ma.gov or call 508-896-3701 extension 1169.