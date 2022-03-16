Lower Cape Community Service and Business Award Nominations Sought

EASTHAM – Nominations are being sought for two awards presented to distinguished Lower Cape community members.

The Community Development Partnership is looking for nominations for the 17th Annual Gwen Pelletier Award for Excellence in Community Service and the 8th Annual Norm Edinberg Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship.

Both will be awarded at the CDP’s 30th Annual Meeting on May 19 at the Wellfleet Preservation Hall.

According to the Partnership, the Gwen Pelletier Award honors individuals, businesses or organizations for their involvement and support for maintaining the economic diversity of the Lower Cape.

“Many individuals and organizations on the Lower Cape work to create opportunities for our low- to moderate-income neighbors,” said CDP Chief Executive Officer Jay Coburn in a statement.

“Presenting the Gwen Pelletier Award is an important way for us to celebrate those efforts that are such a critical part of building a stronger and more diverse year-round Lower Cape community.”

Nominations should be for those who have demonstrated a positive effect on the community, contributed to a program improving livability in the area, demonstrated goodwill through collaborative efforts, and demonstrated thoroughness in project planning, according to the CDP.

The Norm Edinberg Award recognizes business owners who have utilized CDP business and credit services and who have established community connections through social responsibility, environmental sustainability and volunteer their time or finances.

“The past two years have been challenging for small businesses, but COVID-related business shutdowns have shown how adaptive and resilient our local business owners can be. We are delighted to recognize a talented business owner who has invested in their employee’s success and is committed to creating opportunities for their employees and our community.” said Coburn.

The deadline to submit nominations to nina@capecdp.org or by mail to the CDP is Monday, April 4. Nomination forms can be found here.