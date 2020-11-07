Complete Streets Project Prepares Final Draft with Public Input

ORLEANS – The Cape Cod Commission and Town of Orleans recently held a virtual public meeting to discuss the development of the Complete Streets Prioritization Plan for the town.

The goal of the Complete Streets project is to provide accommodations for all users, including motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and persons with disabilities.

Steven Tupper, Transportation Program Manager with the Cape Cod Commission, said that the project will have a number of benefits for residents.

“It runs the gamut of improving safety countermeasures. Certainly health benefits, getting out there and using different modes. They’re certainly helpful for folks with disabilities that may have challenges on the roadways as they’re laid out now,” said Tupper.

“It can help for all different age groups. Children looking to get to the schools, up to the aging population that has different needs in terms of mobility. And finally; environmental benefits. Reducing the reliance on single-occupancy vehicles helps in the overall environmental perspective.”

The presentation included an overview of the program and a draft priority list of the 43 different Complete Streets projects.

The final form of the project will be guided by input from the public meetings the Cape Cod Commission has hosted.

Commission staff will prepare a final report using input from the public before submitting it to MassDOT as part of the town’s participation in their Complete Streets Program.

Comments on the project are being accepted until November 9.

Approved projects are eligible for up to $400,000 in construction funding from MassDOT, said the Cape Cod Commission.

More information on the project, including the draft map, prioritization list and comment address, can be found at the Cape Cod Commission’s website.