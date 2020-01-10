You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Concrete Placed on Railroad Tracks on Cape Cod

Concrete Placed on Railroad Tracks on Cape Cod

January 10, 2020

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are trying to figure out who placed several heavy pieces of concrete on railroad tracks on Cape Cod, which could have caused a derailment.

A trooper responded to a report of vandalism and attempted derailment on the Massachusetts Coastal Railroad tracks in the vicinity of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy station in Bourne at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers and railroad workers removed the cylindrical pieces, some of which weighed around 200 pounds.

Police think they were placed there sometime overnight. They were not struck by any trains.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 