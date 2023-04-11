You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Concrete Repairs To Begin On Blish Point Boat Ramp

Concrete Repairs To Begin On Blish Point Boat Ramp

April 11, 2023

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable has announced that contractors hired by the town’s Department of Public Works are scheduled to begin concrete repairs at Blish Point Boat Ramp at 307 Mill Way in Barnstable Village pending good weather during the week of April 10.

The Blish Point Boat Ramp will be temporarily closed to the public during the week as construction is underway.

Although the ramp will be closed, the on-site parking lot will remain accessible during this period.

Boaters are encouraged to use the Mill Way Boat Ramp at 263 Mill Way in Barnstable Village and Scudder’s Lane Boat Ramp at 210 Scudder’s Lane in Barnstable Village while work is ongoing.

Questions surrounding scheduled Bliss Point Boat Ramp repairs may be directed to Paul Graves, P.E. of the Department of Public Works, at 508-790-6400.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

