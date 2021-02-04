COVID Call Gives Important Vaccination Information

HYANNIS – Local health officials this week provided Cape Cod residents 65 years of age an over with an update on the ongoing vaccination rollout.

The software used to schedule vaccination appointments is updated regularly to account for the number of vaccine doses available and the new sites opening up.

It is recommended that those with allergies to medications or other severe allergies make that known so that their vaccination can be more closely monitored.

All those over the age of 75 are now eligible to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

After getting both doses of the vaccine, it is still important to remember to wear masks and take proper social distancing measures.

Although the vaccine is highly effective at preventing symptomatic infection, scientists do not believe that it fully prevents against carrying and passing on the virus to others.

“We have tested over 30,000 people. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with the county, with our elected delegation, and with our towns to ensure that each and every person that needed our assistance collectively got it,” said Cape Cod Health Care CEO Michael Lauf.

More information on the virus can be found on the website of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter