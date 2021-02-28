Confirmed COVID Case On Steamship Authority’s M/V Eagle

FALMOUTH- A Steamship Authority employee aboard the M/V Eagle has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on the vessel on the Hyannis/Nantucket route.

The trip started with a 2:45pm departure from Hyannis on Tuesday the 23 and ended with a 2:15pm arrival in Hyannis the following day.

The Steamship Authority says that it is unlikely that the employee had prolonged exposure to the public while working.

Any employees who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive will also receive tests and will not be allowed to return to work until receiving a negative test or being cleared by a medical professional.

The testing has been arranged through the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare.

The Steamship Authority does not expect any operational changes at this time.

