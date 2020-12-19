You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Congress Averts Shutdown; Fight Continues Over Pandemic Aid

Congress Averts Shutdown; Fight Continues Over Pandemic Aid

December 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has passed a two-day stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.

It’s part of an effort by lawmakers to buy additional time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

The lawmakers are aiming for a vote Sunday to close out the broad package.

Negotiators are seeking to resolve a battle over emergency Federal Reserve lending powers.

Democrats say the GOP proposal would deprive President-elect Joe Biden of crucial tools to manage the economy.

The hoped-for agreement would provide more than $300 billion in aid to businesses, a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit, and $600 direct payments to individuals.

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 