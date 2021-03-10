You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Congress OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill in Win for Biden, Dems

March 10, 2021

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has sent President Joe Biden the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The House approved the bill Wednesday over solid Republican opposition in a vote that gives the new president and Democrats a victory just seven weeks after he took office.

Biden tweeted that “help is here” and said he would sign the bill on Friday.

The 628-page measure represents Democrats’ effort to bridle the catastrophic pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy.

Republicans say the measure is bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

The Senate passed the measure over unanimous Republican opposition four days ago.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


