Congress Seals Agreement on $900 Billion COVID Relief Bill

December 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP)-Top negotiators in Congress have sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package.

Lawmakers announced the agreement Sunday after days of negotiations, and passage by Congress is expected Monday.

The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

The final agreement was reached after a breakthrough over Federal Reserve emergency powers was resolved by the Senate’s top Democrat and a senior conservative Republican.

By Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

