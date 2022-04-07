You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Congress Votes to Suspend Russia Trade Status, Enact Oil Ban

April 7, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has overwhelmingly voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, ratcheting up the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid reports of atrocities.

House action came after the Senate approved the two bills with 100-0 votes.

The measures now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The trade bill paves the way for Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports.

The bill banning Russian oil would put into law restrictions Biden has largely already put in place through executive action.

By KEVIN FREKING, The Associated Press
