Keating Announces Community Health Centers Grants For COVID-19 Response

HYANNIS – Congressman William Keating has announced $3.5 million in grants for 9th Congressional District community health centers from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Funding administered by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The grants include $779,945 for Outer Cape Health Services in Wellfleet, $720,620 for the Community Health Center of Cape Cod in Mashpee, $561,830 for Island Health on Martha’s Vineyard, and $559,685 for Duffy Health Center in Hyannis.

“Funding for our community health centers was a priority while crafting this legislation,” said Keating.

“The residents of Cape Cod and the Islands know better than anyone that community health cnters provide vital access to quality healthcare services. As the primary care providers for thousands of families in Southeastern Massachusetts, it is important to ensure that they are able to continue to provide services during this pandemic.”

Outer Cape Community Health Services CEO Pat Nadle, said the funding is a huge help as the Wellfleet-based health service continues to provide quality care.

“We have predicted significant loss of revenue due to the pandemic, so this funding comes at the right time as we maintain our fundamental services and expand to meet the challenges of this crisis,” Nadle said.

“I want to thank Congressman Keating for his work to ensure that Community Health Centers were included in this relief package.”

“We are extremely grateful for the support received through the CARES Act,” said Karen Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Centers of Cape Cod.

“Funding will aid our ability to provide COVID-19 response services and help to sustain health care programming for those most at risk in our community. We continue to face daily challenges relative to securing supplies, delivering health care virtually, revenue losses, and more.”

Gardner said she looks forward to continued conversations at the federal and state level to stabilize the community during the pandemic.

“We are so very grateful for this funding to help us sustain basic services during these turbulent times, highly doubtful that we could make it through otherwise,” said Cynthia Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Island Health.

Duffy Health Center CEO Heidi Nelson said that they were relieved and rejoiced to learn about the CARES Act funding.

“We are working so hard to care for our homeless and vulnerable patients on Cape Cod and it’s great to have these funds available to mitigate the financial losses we are expecting,” continued Nelson.

“We are grateful to Congressman Keating and the Mass. delegation for helping to make this happen.”