Congressman Keating Endorses Moran for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate Seat

FALMOUTH – U.S. Congressman Bill Keating (D-Bourne) has announced his endorsement of Falmouth Selectman Susan Moran for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat.

“These are unprecedented times, and the residents of Bourne, Falmouth, Plymouth, Sandwich, Kingston, and Pembroke deserve strong representation in the Massachusetts State Senate after nearly six months without a Senator,” said Congressman Keating.

“Susan has proven herself as a dedicated public servant during her time as a member of the Falmouth Select Board, the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, and as Chair of the Barnstable County Economic Development Board. That experience, coupled with her experience as a litigator, as a professional mediator, and as a counselor serving adults and children with addiction ensures that Susan Moran will hit the ground running for our communities.”

The seat was left vacant late last year after Vinny deMacedo left to accept a position with Bridgewater State University.

“Congressman Keating has been a true friend to me and to my campaign. I am honored by his endorsement and by his vote,” said Moran.

“He brings a steadfast conviction for, and devotion to, standing up for all people, especially those who cannot stand for themselves. Congressman Keating shows me the constant effort required to advocate for the needs of constituents. As your State Senator, I will emulate his zeal and energy as I pursue the needs of the Plymouth and Barnstable District to find solutions to the issues we face, so that every resident can live, work, and thrive again.”

Moran faces the republican nominee, Bourne attorney Jay McMahon, in the special election which takes place on Tuesday, May 19.