Congressman Keating Thanks First Responders and Essential Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

BOURNE – Congressman Bill Keating said that he is thankful for the work that first responders, medical staff and essential workers on the Cape and islands are doing on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his discussion with the CapeCod.com Newscenter, Congressman Keating detailed how he is working with his colleagues across the country during the pandemic and how he is encouraging everyone to continue to maintain social distancing and to stay home, in order to help stop the spread of the virus.