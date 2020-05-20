Congressman Keating Voices Support for Heroes Act

HYANNIS – U.S. Congressman Bill Keating (D-Bourne) has voiced his support for the Heroes Act, the latest coronavirus aid package.

The Heroes Act includes support for frontline workers, additional direct payments of up to $6,000 for families who are struggling amid the pandemic, investments in testing, and funds for small businesses.

“The House has taken this initiative. You will see as time progresses, whether its weeks or even or month or so, the things that are in this will be adopted and will be included. It has importance and shouldn’t be dismissed as something that is a wish list. It’s much more integral than that,” said Keating.

The Act also includes a $90 billion fund to support state and local public education, with $1.5 billion going to Massachusetts.

This money would go towards meeting a wide range of needs, including summer learning, after school programs, distance learning, and emergency financial aid for college students as well as assist the public health departments in slowing the spread of the disease.

Keating said that the Act would positively impact Cape Cod’s seasonal industry.

“Some of those things are tailored. For instance, in my district, the hospitality industry has been ravaged. They did take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Progra, but it wasn’t that useful because their seasons of operation are the summer and early fall. So by extending that passed the June 30 deadline into when those seasonal businesses are really operating was critical, and that’s in here,” said Keating.

He also said that the funding is vital for the infrastructure around Cape Cod and the Islands, specifically for replacing the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

“That there’s infrastructure money is critical, because in my district, for instance, that can be used for some of the front money for the two big bridge projects as well as monies that we had before in the CARES Act that were utilized, and this could be utilized too, for keeping access to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through the Steamship Authority funding which was set to run out. These are critical needs.”

Congressman Keating said that it was an important step to take towards helping those impacted most by the virus.

“I’m quite proud of all of our colleagues getting together to do something that has typically been an administrative function, but in this huge vacuum that exists, we’ve stepped forward and done that. Given it direction, efficiency, centralization, and really addressing the core needs.”