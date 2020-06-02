Conservation Law Foundation and Wychmere Resort Reach Settlement

HARWICH – A proposed settlement in a lawsuit regarding nitrogen water pollution coming from the Wychmere Resort in Harwich Port has been reached with the Conservation Law Foundation.

The settlement would result in reduced pollution and increased efforts to protect the Wychmere Harbor watershed from nitrogen sources.

“Nitrogen pollution is wreaking havoc on the Cape’s bays, beaches, and economy,” said Christopher Kilian, Vice President of Strategic Litigation at CLF in a statement.

“These waters belong to all of us, and large sources must do their part to protect these precious resources. This proposed settlement will lead to a cleaner Wychmere Harbor and we’re happy to be working together with the resort to reach that goal.”

Excess nitrogen in watersheds can result in algae outbreaks which can kill fish, destroy habitats, and close beaches.

“We look forward to implementing projects that will address nitrogen problems in Wychmere Harbor as a result of this settlement,” said Andrew Gottlieb, Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod in a statement.

“Wychmere Harbor is an example of the all-too-common problem afflicting the Cape’s estuaries.”

The settlement proposes that the resort upgrade its wastewater treatment system to reduce nitrogen, as well as monitor and report the progress of reducing pollution over the next five years.

It would also have Wychmere contribute financially towards environmental projects implemented by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod that promote reduction of nitrogen pollution around the area.

The settlement still requires court approval.