Construction and Planning Projects Underway at Cape Cod National Seashore

EASTHAM – Several projects are underway at the Cape Cod National Seashore following delays due to COVID-19.

The work includes the rehabilitation of Highland Light in Truro, repairs to the water tower in Wellfleet, construction of a new bathhouse at Nauset Light Beach in Eastham and rehabilitation of the restrooms at Marconi Beach.

In Truro, Highland Light is undergoing a major interior and exterior rehabilitation to repair deterioration caused by excessive moisture over time.

The tower will be re-pointed, corroded metal will be repaired or replaced, and venting for air circulation will be restored.

The tower and store are closed during the year-long project.

The rehabilitation of the Marconi Beach restroom involves accessibility improvements, replacement of all plumbing, fixtures, doors, and windows, and new finishes.

In the interim, porta-potties are being provided.

Repairs and painting of the water tower for the public water system in the Marconi area have resumed.

The tower, known as a pedesphere, will be drained, repaired, brought into compliance with updated public health standards, painted, and brought back into service over the next two months.

Work on a new paved walkway at the Province Lands Visitor Center that will meet accessibility standards is under construction.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

Exterior rehabilitation work at the visitor center will take place over the fall and winter.

According to the Seashore, the three main seashore entrance signs located in Eastham, Provincetown, and park headquarters have deteriorated over time.

As part of a comprehensive sign project which aims to replace all signs in the national seashore, the entrance signs were redesigned and are being installed this summer.

Work should be complete by the fall.

The Salt Pond Visitor Center septic system will be upgraded with innovative redesign measures and equipment.

The project is expected to begin soon and conclude in the fall.

Design is complete for the new bathhouse at Nauset Light Beach in Eastham.

Construction will begin this fall.

Due to erosion, the previous bathhouse was demolished, and a new facility is being constructed away from the cliff.

Temporary facilities are available again this summer.

Seashore officials said that the new bathhouse should be complete by early summer 2021.

Due to severe erosion at Coast Guard Beach and concerns for public safety, a new path to the beach is being installed and will be available for use soon.

The National Seashore’s roads and trails staff are constructing the path.

In addition, the roofs of the Coast Guard building and restroom building will be replaced this fall.

For more information about Cape Cod National Seashore, visit www.nps.gov/caco