Construction Closes Slip 3 at Steamship’s Woods Hole Terminal

WOODS HIOLE – The Steamship Authority’s ongoing construction in Woods Hole has resulted in the closure of Slip 3.

The slip will be unavailable through February 21.

The Steamship Authority says all scheduled trips on board the M/V Katama could be up to 10 minutes late due to slip availability.

The vessel’s first trip of the day will leave Vineyard Haven at 5:30 a.m. beginning Thursday, January 30.

The M/V Nantucket will add a 9:30 p.m. departure from Vineyard Haven on Friday, January 31; Saturday, February 1; Friday, February 7; and Saturday, February 8.

Marine contractor Jay Cashman Inc. will be using the slip to demobilize the equipment used to drive 96-inch monopoles in the middle slip, as well as to install the 30-inch mooring piles for the passenger platform between Slip 2 and Slip 3.

Cashman has relocated its equipment so as to present no obstruction to vessels docking in Slip 1, the southernmost slip, during this time period.