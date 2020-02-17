Construction to Begin on New Martha’s Vineyard Child Care Center

OAK BLUFFS – The construction of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ new Early Education and Care Center gets underway Monday.

The $7 million project will replace the existing Childcare Center, which has served Island youth since 1987.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide enough space to serve 30 percent more children.

An official groundbreaking event will be planned for the spring.

Funding for the new center was generated through donations from a network of foundations, community institutions and individuals. MV Youth and Martha’s Vineyard Bank made $1 million donations.

MVCS reached its Phase 1 goal to construct the new Early Education and Care Center last fall as part of its capital campaign to rebuild its campus.

South Mountain Company will work to construct the education center.

Early education and care services will continue to be offered to the Island community on the MVCS campus during construction thanks to the additional plot of land leased from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

“While construction is underway, we will continue to work toward our Phase 2 milestone to raise an additional $12 million for the construction of a new multipurpose center,” said Julie Fay, the MVCS executive director.

The new multipurpose center will house the Island Counseling Center, Island Intervention Center, Disability Services, Veterans Services, Daybreak Clubhouse and administrative offices.

A final milestone of the capital campaign includes landscaping for the campus, along with funding for the MVCS endowment.

For a campus tour or to learn more about the capital campaign, contact Laura Seguin, the Major Gifts & Capital Campaign Officer, at lseguin@mvcommunityservices.org or 508-693-7900 extension 454.