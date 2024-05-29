Controlled Detonation After Apparent Weapons Given To Harwich FD

HARWICH – The Harwich Fire Department is notifying the public about the dangers of finding old military weapons.

A citizen reportedly brought several items from a house that was being cleaned out on Tuesday.

Harwich police and firefighters secured the items, and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was notified. The materials were destroyed in a controlled detonation.

The Harwich Fire Department is strongly urging people to leave such items in place so they can be safely evaluated. In this week’s instance, the safety complex had to be temporarily shut down.