Convention Advocates Say In-Person Gatherings Are Needed

HYANNIS – As the state moves to Phase 4 of its reopening process amid improving COVID case data trends, business conference and trade show sector advocates are emphasizing the importance of in-person meetings.

Co-Chair of the Meetings Mean Business coalition and Chief Sales Officer of Caesars Entertainment Mike Massari said that although the pandemic has brought about large strides in remote-meeting technology, there is still no beating in-person meetings and events for day-to-day business.

“Zoom and all of the online tools like it are incredible enhancements for face-to-face meetings. They’re great replacements for telephone meetings, it’s a massive upgrade. But they don’t replace face-to-face, they enhance it,” said Massari.

He said that a year without meetings, events, or business conventions has shown organizations how vital they are for doing business, and has affected sectors including baggage handlers at the airport, to housekeepers, front desk agents, restaurants, and taxicabs.

“The amount of people involved in the meetings and events business is immense,” said Massari.

Massari that face-to-face meetings allow people to relay ideas easier and retain information better.

As vaccinations ramp up, he said that he hopes to see more state restrictions lifted to return to more normal operations for exhibitions and events.

Though state and federal relief has helped some businesses in the sector, Massari said that the ability to resume operations would be the best way to keep them afloat.

“The best relief we can have is the customer and permission to operate. We can get back to operating and we can take it from there. We can get these folks back employed and start generating tax dollars for the communities we live and operate in, and we can do it safely.”

Gathering limits for event venues and public settings have increased to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors as of the start of Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan.

Governor Charlie Baker said that exhibition and convention halls will also be allowed to operate, so long as they follow gathering limits and event guidance set by the state.

More information on Meetings Mean Business can be found on their website.