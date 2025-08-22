Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod appoints its next president

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has appointed Erik Porter to be its next President and Chief Executive Officer ahead of long time President and CEO Lisa Oliver’s planned retirement this October.

Porter, who has served as the bank’s Chief Financial Officer since 2023, has considerable experience in the financial services industry, previously serving in leadership roles at institutions such as the Metro Credit Union and Cape Cod Five Cents Saving Bank.

Locally, he is also an active member of the Board of Directors for the Cape and Islands United Way and served with the Board of Directors of The Family Pantry of Cape Cod for three years.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next leader of the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, an admired community institution and trusted financial partner of local residents and businesses for more than a century,” said Porter.

“I am grateful,” he said, “to the bank’s board of directors for their trust in my capabilities and experience, and Lisa Oliver for her leadership, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to the bank and its employees.”

His new role will entail responsibility for the bank’s strategic direction, finances, and growth in the coming years.

“I congratulate Erik on his selection as the sixth president and CEO in The Coop’s 104-year history,” said Lisa Oliver. “His deep knowledge of the Cape Cod market, strong relationships in the region and across the industry, collaborative management style and financial and strategic acumen make him well positioned to lead the bank.”