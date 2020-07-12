Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod Launching Photo Contest

BARNSTABLE – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is launching its 8th Annual “Positively Different #MyCapeCod Photo Contest.”

The event gives amateur photographers age 13 and older and opportunity to win cash prizes and be featured in the Coop’s 2021 Community Calendar.

To enter, participants just submit a photo that reflects what they think makes Cape Cod a wonderful and positively different place to live, visit, and work.

Each photo must be a high resolution, digital photograph in its original format (No alteration or enhancement using photo editing software with exception of color or clarity correction.

The grand prize winner will be awarded a 200 dollar VISA Gift Card and have their winning photo on the front cover of the 2021 Community Calendar

Entries can be submitted at www.mycapecodbank.com through September 30th.