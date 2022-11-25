Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Supporting Local Food Pantries

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is supporting local food pantries for Giving Tuesday.

Ten pantries from Falmouth to Provincetown will receive $1,000 each.

Bank officials said many community members are experiencing worsening food security as record inflation rates continue to grip the economy.

“With inflationary pressures and the worsening housing crisis, the number of people across Cape Cod experiencing food insecurity has never been higher,” said Lisa Oliver, Chair, President and CEO of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod in a statement.

“The Coop applauds the dedication and hard work of these food pantries and their volunteers to ensure Cape Cod families have food on the table. Please join us and generously support our local food pantries during the holiday season and throughout the year.”

According to the Cooperative Bank, benefiting organizations include Cape Cod Military Support Empowerment Center; Falmouth Service Center; Family Table Collaborative; Hands of Hope Community Outreach Center and Food Pantry (operated by Cape Cod Council of Churches); Helping Our Women; Lower Cape Outreach Council; Sandwich Food Pantry; SKIP (Soup Kitchen in Provincetown) Food Pantry; The Family Pantry of Cape Cod; and Yarmouth Food Pantry.